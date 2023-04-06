Betty Gross passed away peacefully 45 days short of her 102nd birthday on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Pinehurst.
Mom was a newcomer and permanent resident of Pinehurst since relocating from New York City, in October 2021. Very few of our neighbors and friends got to know her personally, so we would like to take this opportunity to share who she was.
She was born in Glen Rock, N.J., on May 15, 1921, to Mabel and Burt Moore. Mom had two sisters, Marie McGrayne, later of Whispering Pines, and Jeanne Young, a lifelong resident of Glen Rock. She married our father, Andrew Edward Gross, of Ramsey, N.J., in February 1941. Following Dad's return from World War II, they took residence in Glen Rock, Boston, Charlotte, and Atlanta, Ga., and eventually back to Glen Rock. Along the way came the two of us, Susan in 1947 and Drew in 1950. Most of her professional life was devoted to the medical field as office manager to private physicians.
Mom and Dad loved Pinehurst and visited many, many times to include meeting President Ford during the grand opening of the World Golf Hall of Fame, in 1974.
She was a very kind person to include volunteer work in the medical field in New York City. Unfortunately, most of her Pinehurst residency was bed ridden which did not afford her the ability to get and about and socialize.
Mom will rest with Dad in Valleau Cemetery, in Ridgewood, N.J.
