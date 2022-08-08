Betty E. Sapp

Betty Elizabeth Sapp, 81, of Red Bank, N.J., formerly of Pinehurst, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Born in Glendon, to William and Lessie Mae Oldham, Betty was a 2019 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She owned and operated Carolina Interiors, in Pinehurst, for many years. Betty was an accomplished decorator and artist who loved to spend time at the beach reading historical fiction, indulging her fascination with archeology and traveling.
In her professional career as the CEO of The Society of American Florists, she spent time with heads of state, presidents and First Ladies of the United States, while lobbying Congress for legislation that supported growers, importers and retailers across the floral industry.
In retirement, Betty lived in Pinehurst, where she enjoyed spending time with and entertaining family and friends. Betty was involved with the village of Pinehurst by serving on the Planning and Zoning Board and the Board of Adjustment. Betty also held leadership roles with the Carolina Philharmonic and Friend to Friend, whose mission is to help survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking rebuild their lives.
She was the beloved wife of the late Col. Carey Davenport Sapp Jr, (USAF) who predeceased her in 1985; loving mother of Steven Sapp and wife, Kathy, of Tinton Falls, N.J., Trey Sapp and wife, Kristin, of Chester Springs, Pa., Gwendy Hutchinson and husband, Thomas Kenneth, of Southern Pines; and the late Frederick Leon Hahn. She was also the cherished grandmother of five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
