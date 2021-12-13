Betty Davis Poe, 88, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Southern Pines. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 p.m. before the service at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
Mrs. Poe retired from United Telephone Company after 42 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew Yates Poe, Jr.; her parents, William R. and Katy H. Davis; her brothers, William Elmore Davis, Bobbie Davis, Wilbur Davis, Gilmer Davis; her sisters, Virginia Hayble, Clarice Jones, Lola Upchurch, and Doris Maddox.
She is survived by her brothers, Vance H. Davis and wife, Jackie, of Aberdeen, Royce H. Davis and wife, Edna, of Sanford; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Rd., Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
