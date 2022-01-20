Betty B. Barkley, 84, of Southern Pines and Vass, passed away in her home, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
She was born in Huntington, W.Va., to Williamson Taylor Beard and Louise Beard in 1938.
She is survived by her son, John Taylor Barkley and his significant other, Hannah Yarborough; a daughter, Blair Barkley Swecker and husband, Danny Swecker; former daughter-in-law, Susan Sullivan; grandchildren, Mary Barkley Payne and husband, Erik Payne, Thomas Barkley and wife, Heather Barkley, Morgan Swecker and Evan Swecker.
Betty and her late husband Tom Barkley moved to Southern Pines in 1978. They owned and operated Barkley’s Colony Furniture for 15 years. Betty was an avid tennis player and loved going to the beach. One of her favorite trips was their annual family vacation at Ocean Isle beach.
Services were private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
