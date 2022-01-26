Bessie V. Hodges

Bessie Virginia Hodges, 99, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by members of her family, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Born Bessie Virginia Lynn on Dec. 26, 1922, in Independence Township, Pa., she is survived by four children, Lee and his wife, Carole, of Arden, Harry and his wife, Joanne, of Pinehurst; Judith and her husband, Alan, of Havertown, Pa, and William and his wife, Jerelyn, of St. Paul, Minn.; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Bessie was preceded in death by Larry, her husband of 71 years, and her four siblings.
Bessie enlisted in the United States Navy in 1943, and served as a Petty Officer 2nd Class Yeoman. While serving her country, she met her future husband, Lt. Lawrence Hodges, a navy pilot and flight instructor while both were stationed in Kingsville, Texas. They were married on Nov. 17, 1944. Soon thereafter Bessie was assigned to duty at Ford Island Naval Station, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. After the war, Bessie and Larry moved to Sunflower, Kan. As Bessie was raising four children, their working careers took them from Kansas to Florida, Missouri, Connecticut, Minnesota and finally to Pinehurst, where they retired in 1984.
Bessie was an avid golfer. As a member of the Country Club of North Carolina for 30 years, she recorded her only career hole-in-one on the 16th hole of the Dogwood Course. She was also an accomplished bridge player and enjoyed spending time with her many close friends. But mostly, she loved having family around. She doted on her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will remember Bessie as a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and she will be honored always for her love, devotion and kindness. May she rest in peace.
As she wished, Bessie was interred alongside her husband at Pinelawn Memorial Park, where a private family service was held. The family would like to express their appreciation to FirstHealth Hospice and also the wonderful private care givers who comforted and cared so tirelessly and professionally for Bessie in her waning years.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
