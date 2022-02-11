Bernice Leichtnam

Our dear mother, Bernice Leichtnam, quietly and peaceful passed into the hands of her trusted and beloved heavenly Father on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

She was born April 6, 1926, in Buffalo, N.Y.,  to Albert and Helen Leising ( Seefreid). Growing up in the challenging times of the Great Depression gave her a perspective that influenced her and her family in many positive ways. She understood and valued both church and community. Her love and faith never wavered. It comforted her and provided the moral compass that guided her behavior, and directly influenced the raising of her family.

She married the love of her life (Carl) after he returned from fighting in World War II, with the Marines 2nd Division in the South Pacific, on Feb. 19, 1949, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, in Lockport, N.Y.  She graduated from Niagara University, as a registered nurse. They retired to Knollwood Village, in Southern Pines, to a golf course community, were she played golf often and even scored a hole-in-one there. They lived in Southern Pines for 27 years.

Bernice was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, bowling, bridge, canasta and volunteered with the adult literacy program. She instilled a sense of confidence in her children and helped make them secure in their lives and confident in their work.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and 12 of her 14 siblings, brothers, Jim, Albert, Vincent, Norman (Annie), Robert (Barbara), and sisters, Mildred, Rita Laubacker, Odealla Allen, Zita Allen, Erma Gray, Ruth Huber and Sylvia Hann.

She is survived by sisters, Norma Pfohl, of Clarence Center,  N.Y.,  and Joan (Bob) Walker, of Pinehurst; her seven children, Mark (Barbara), of Lockport, N.Y., and Florida, Sally Pawlik (Peter), of Hamburg, N.Y., and Florida,  John, of Pataskala, Ohio, Judy Giazzon (Ben), of Lockport, N.Y., Paul  Tucson, of Arizona, Mary Barone ( Steve), of Buffalo, N.Y., Steven, of Seattle; her grandchildren, Jeff, Laura, Kathryn, Amanda, Annaleza, Jessica, Angela, Gavin, Nicole, Jonathan and Emily; 12 great-grandchildren; and over 55 nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hope Hospice, 27200 Imperial Pkwy., Bonita Springs, FL 34135.  

A service to celebrate her life was held At St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, in Lockport, N.Y.

