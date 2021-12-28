Bernice F. Dowdy

Bernice Flinchum Dowdy, 92, of Carthage, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A native of Moore County, she was a daughter of the late Isaac Jones and Lucy Mae (Mock) Flinchum. Bernice and her late husband, Jessie Franklin Dowdy, lived in Gulf for many years while raising their daughters. She worked in textiles earlier in life and, in 1984, she and Frank moved back to Moore County.
Bernice was a great cook and there were many great memories made and shared in the kitchen and around the dining room table. She loved her family and her God.
Her daughters have fond memories of spending time together boating and skiing at Lake Waccamaw and Lake Gaston, and vacations to the mountains. Bernice and Frank enjoyed traveling and were fortunate to be able to see many of our national parks.
Bernice spent many years at Bethany Baptist Church in Gulf, nurturing the lives of many children and youth. In her retirement years, she enjoyed being on the cemetery committee and various other committees at Calvary Baptist Church in Carthage.
In addition to her husband of 73 years, Frank, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Peggy Lee Dowdy; grandson, Franklin Ross Cheek; brother, Junior Issac Flinchum and wife, Mary Lee; sister, Dot Flinchum Guthrie and husband, Ray; brother, Billy Flinchum and wife, Margaret.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Sullivan and husband, Mickey, Phyllis Overton and husband, Brent, Lynn Meyers and husband, Al, all of Carthage, Frankie Dowdy Quinn, of Whitsett; nephew, Gregory Ritter and wife, Kinzia, of Carthage; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
An outdoor funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Those attending who are not family are asked to bring a lawn chair to sit in. The family will receive friends prior to the service outside the church beginning at 1 p.m. The body will lie in state in the church from 1 to 2 p.m.
Due to the increased risk of Covid, and for the safety of others, the family asks that all attending the service please wear a mask.
Memorials may be made to The American Heart Association or the Calvary Baptist Church Building and Grounds Committee - Cemetery Fund.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, of Carthage, is serving the Dowdy family.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
