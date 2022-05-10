Belen H. Gast

Belen Hijosa Gast, of Whispering Pines, passed away at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Belen was born in Basud, Polangui, Albay Philippines, on Dec. 25, 1949, to Restituto Salimbao, a prominent business owner and Maria Hijosa, a talented dressmaker.
Belen most recently worked as a medical technologist at Moore Regional Hospital. She was a woman of the church, loved her family with her whole being, and enjoyed shopping mostly for others, traveling, flowers and throwing down the gauntlet for karaoke. Belen was a huge fan of Tom Selleck and Whitney Houston.
Belen is survived by her son, John Squires; stepchildren, Thomas Gast and Ai Ybarrondo; many grandchildren; and her siblings, Maria Wilson, Flora Ruff and Salome Odau. Belen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael C. Gast; and siblings, Carmen, Salvator, Adela, Ricardo and Jesus.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 15, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 175 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, on Monday, May 16, at 10 a.m., with Fr. Kane officiating. Burial will take place at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
