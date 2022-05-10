Belen H. Gast

Belen Hijosa Gast, of Whispering Pines, passed away at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Belen was born in Basud, Polangui, Albay Philippines, on Dec. 25, 1949, to Restituto Salimbao, a prominent business owner and Maria Hijosa, a talented dressmaker.

Belen most recently worked as a medical technologist at Moore Regional Hospital. She was a woman of the church, loved her family with her whole being, and enjoyed shopping mostly for others, traveling, flowers and throwing down the gauntlet for karaoke. Belen was a huge fan of Tom Selleck and Whitney Houston.

Belen is survived by her son, John Squires; stepchildren, Thomas Gast and Ai Ybarrondo; many grandchildren; and her siblings, Maria Wilson, Flora Ruff and Salome Odau. Belen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael C. Gast; and siblings, Carmen, Salvator, Adela, Ricardo and Jesus.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 15, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 175 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, on Monday, May 16, at 10 a.m., with Fr. Kane officiating. Burial will take place at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days