Beatrice M. Oates

Beatrice McLaughlin Oates, 90, of Aberdeen, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at her home in Aberdeen.
Beatrice was born April 25, 1931, in Hoke County, to the late Matthew McLaughlin and Daisy Morrison McLaughlin.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her two children, Angela Oates Frazier, of Miami, Fla., and Avis Oates, of Aberdeen; three grandchildren, Jeremy, Jermika and Jerika; and six great-grandchildren, Jerrell, Jayron and Jayden Oates, Justin Purcell, Lil Willie IV and Jada Hill; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst. The service will be live-streamed via the Boles Funeral Home Facebook page at the service time for those unable to attend.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
