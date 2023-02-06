Barbara “Jo” Wilson Wicker, 87, of Newport News, Va., peacefully passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
She was a native of Carthage, and had been a resident of Newport News, Va., for many years. She was a graduate of Cameron High School and attended Women’s College of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She retired as an instructional secretary from Newport News Public Schools after 23 years.
She was a member of the Reverend James Blair Chapter of the Colonial Dames XVII, Williamsburg, Va., and the Comte de Grasse Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Yorktown, Va. She was also a member of Yorkminster Presbyterian Church in Yorktown, Va.
Joan married her high school sweetheart, Paul J. Wicker, on Dec. 26, 1955.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Howard Wilson and Maggie Lee Cameron Wilson, formerly of Carthage.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Paul J. Wicker; children, Paul Gregory Wicker, of Cameron, Sarah Phillips (Steve), of Newport News, Va.; and Pamela Earnest (Matt), of Copper Hill, Va.; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Larry Wilson (Carol), of Carthage; and sister, Kay Williams, of Carthage.
The family would like to thank Riverside Hospice of Newport News, Visiting Angels, and The Hidenwood staff for their kind and compassionate care.
A private service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Yorkminster Presbyterian Church in Yorktown, Va.
