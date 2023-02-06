Barbara T. Kiser

Barbara Tucker Kiser, 78, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Barbara was born in Moore County, on Sept. 14, 1944, to the late Thomas and Julia Deberry Tucker.
Barbara Tucker Kiser, 78, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Barbara was born in Moore County, on Sept. 14, 1944, to the late Thomas and Julia Deberry Tucker.
She is survived by her children, Ray Kiser (Erin), of Jacksonville, Fla., Mike Kiser, of Eagle Springs, and Lynne Kiser, of Cameron; daughter-in-law, Lisa Strider Kiser, of Aberdeen; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings, Rebecca Barber, of Asheboro, Judy Gray (Jay), of St. Paul, and Patsy Kiser (Mike), of Roxboro.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Shelly R. “Bozo” Kiser; son, Timmy Kiser; grandson, Todd Stutts; and her sister, Betty Brady.
Barbara was a devoted Christian and long-term member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, where she was very active in her Sunday School class. She often called friends to sing to them over the phone. She was an excellent cook and homemaker, especially known for her “golden brown” biscuits and apple dumplings. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She also enjoyed her porcelain doll collection.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 2237 Camp Easter Road, Carthage, NC 28327. The funeral service will begin at 2:30 p.m., and burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneral.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.
Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.