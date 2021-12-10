Barbara Starr Delaney, 78, of Pinehurst, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at her home.
She was born March 22, 1943, in Hartford, Conn., to Robert and Dorothy Starr. Barbara grew up in Avon, Conn., before moving to Canton, Conn. In 1978, she and her family moved to North Carolina. She enjoyed her time working at LobSteer Inn for many years as a waitress.
Barbara enjoyed taking trips with her husband and was always grateful for the time she got to spend with family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Robert Starr; husband, William “Bill” Arthur Delaney, and her son, Douglas Arthur Delaney.
She is survived by one daughter, Catherine Delaney Parkin (Jim); mother, Dorothy Carter Starr Bates; one brother, David Starr (Elizabeth); three grandchildren, Jay (Kaitlyn), Lindsay and Bethany Parkin; also survived by two great grandchildren, Bella and Emilia Parkin.
No services planned at this time.
Memorial donations in Barbara’s name may be made to Moore County Department of Aging, 4799 N.C. 705, Robbins, N.C. 27325.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
