Barbara S. Jones

Barbara Sims Jones, 84, of Southern Pines, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, N.C.
She is survived by her children, Barbara McDonald (Ronald) and Darien Jones; siblings, Betty Criswell and Sammie Sims (Brenda); ten grandchildren;
fifteen great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Brenda Sims; and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, at 12 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, 315 South Gaines Street, Southern Pines, where she was a member. A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m.-noon, at the church. Face masks and social distancing are required for these indoor events.
She will be interred at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 405 W. Morganton Rd., Southern Pines.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com. Service provided by Simon Funeral Home of Southern Pines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.