Barbara K. Bailey

Barbara Kinlaw Bailey, 80, of Carthage, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst, surrounded by her husband of nearly 59 years and her children.
Born on Nov. 12, 1942, in Lumberton, she was the only child of the late Henry Mitchell
Kinlaw and Lillie Evans Kinlaw. Barbara graduated from High Point College, in 1964, and was an elementary teacher in the Moore County school system for 30 years until her retirement in 1995.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Lester; and her two children, Michelle Bailey Jackson (Chris), of Apex, and Andy Bailey (Leeann), of Princeton, Ky.; and three beautiful grandchildren, Ava, Noah and Ellie.
Barbara was a faithful member of Union Presbyterian Church for many years, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.
Barbara enjoyed reading, singing and spending time with friends and family, especially her beloved grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 7, at 3 p.m., at Union Presbyterian Church in Carthage. The family will receive friends before the service at 2 p.m., in the fellowship hall of Union Presbyterian Church.
Burial will follow the service in the Union Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 898, Carthage, NC 28327; or to FirstHealth Hospice House, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Services entrusted to Fry and Prickett funeral home of Carthage.
