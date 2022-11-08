Barbara Jackson Kistinger, of Pinehurst, entered into eternal life on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, surrounded by her family. She had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and for the past 22 months resided at Peak Resources at Pine Lake, Carthage.
Barbara was born July 1, 1944, in Steubenville, Ohio, to William and Carolyn Jackson. She grew up in Weirton, W.Va., where she was an honor student, head cheerleader and active in the class of 1962 at Weir High School.
She graduated from West Virginia University, becoming a reading specialist and vice principal of a junior high school in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., where she also earned a master’s degree.
Barbara moved to Pinehurst after retiring from teaching to be near her granddaughters, who were the light of her life. She was an avid reader, enjoying two book clubs, and an active bridge player.
She is survived by one son, Master Sgt. John William Village; her beloved granddaughters, Raquel and Renee Village; a loving daughter-in- law, Lani Village; and sister, Bonnie Jackson Campbell-Kuhn (Joseph).
A memorial celebration of Barbara’s life will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m., at the FirstHealth Hospice Chapel, 251 Campground Road, West End, NC 27376.
The family of Barbara is grateful to the caring, competent staff at Peak Resources, to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, and to Chaplain Rae Ferrarini with FirstHealth Hospice.
Memorial donations may be sent to Brookdale Pinehurst Alzheimer’s Association, 17 Regional Drive, Pinehurst, NC 28374, or a charity of your choice.
