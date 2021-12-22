Barbara ‘Machelle’ Fisher Bishop, 32, of Carthage, ascended from Earth to open arms from Granny, Joe Bob, Hussey’s and family, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 6:40 a.m.
Machelle was a shining star and would light any room she entered with her loving, playful and caring nature. She loved to laugh, was an optimist at heart, added glitter and rainbows to everything and always found her peace with crashing waves and sand between her painted toes.
Machelle was a people person with a soft spot for children of all ages, and had a special way of loving on the elderly and behaviorally challenged kids. Many folks knew through her through sales positions at the cell phone store, in Carthage, and working with hearing aids at Beltone, or through her position at Sandhills Pediatrics, where she was known to help calm many anxious children down before their appointments with play and making paper airplanes.
Machelle was creative, carried a hot glue gun in her purse and appreciated the country beauty of flowers, cardinals and hummingbirds she enjoyed from her porch. There’s no doubt that she is walking the streets of gold in her faith.
Anyone who knew Machelle heard about her 15-year-old daughter, ‘Princess Keria’ Faith Brock, a sophomore at Union Pines, who loves theater and music with an affinity to the violin. She had her mom around her little finger since the day she was born. Nik Bishop, her son, who she was so very proud of the man he has become, is in the U.S. Navy with Patrol Squadron 1, the “Screaming Eagles,” stationed at NAS Whidbey Island, Washington.
Machelle and David Bishop were together for a decade, loved deeply and created lifetime experiences together.
Machelle was the daughter of Joe Bob Fisher (deceased, from Robbins) and Tammy Bowles Fisher, of Asheboro. Her grandparents, Kester and Barbara Hussey “Granny” (deceased) Ashworth, of Putnam, who raised, loved, and supported her as one of their children, Jasper Lincoln Bowles, of Montgomery County (deceased) and Shelia Bowles Whitney, of Albemarle. Machelle was ‘Sissy’ to Katlyn Scott with Levi Caviness, of High Falls, and Hailey Scott, of Robbins. Keith and Julia Davis, of Troy, were loving aunts and uncles, with their children, Marshall and Emma; and Aunt Pam Fisher, of Raleigh, who adored Machelle as she would a child of her own.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Community Friends Church, 3879 US-501, Carthage, NC 28327. Attendees are encouraged to wear sparkles, bright colors and pink to ensure the service is full of glitter and her playful personality. Unicorns and paper airplanes are also welcome.
In lieu of flowers, a college and unforeseen life expense fund has been established for Keria Faith Brock. Contributions may be mailed to Keria Brock Fund, P.O. Box 1952, Carthage, NC 28327.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Bishop family.
Condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.