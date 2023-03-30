Barbara D. Babcock

Barbara Dupree Babcock, 88, formerly of West End, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Haven Richmond County Hospice House.
Born on Oct. 1, 1934, in Moore County, she was a daughter of the late James and Anna Belle McKenzie Dupree.
Barbara enjoyed crochet, doing cryptograms and crossword puzzles, as well as she loved to read.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Babcock.
Barbara is survived by her three children, Earl Edward Babcock Jr., of Hamlet, James Howard Babcock, of Baltimore, Md., Pamela Neerbasch, of Rochester, N.Y.; sister, Betty Cole and husband, Billy, of West End; and nine grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m., at Bethlehem Baptist Church, in Carthage. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be offered to Bethlehem Baptist Church or Haven Richmond County Hospice.
Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Babcock family.
