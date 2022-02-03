Surrounded by family and love, Barbara Carol McHenry passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, from natural causes at the Fox Hollow Assisted Living, in Southern Pines, at the age of 88.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 23, 1933, Barbara was preceded in death by her late husbands, Charles Judge and Nathan McHenry; her daughter, Linda Judge; as well as her granddaughter, Marianne Judge-Dauscher.
She is survived by her children, Patricia “Patty” Price, William “Bill” Judge (Andrea), Charles “Buck” Judge, Michael Judge (Andrea) and Richard “Rick” McHenry (Daisy); as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved immensely.
A career homemaker and caregiver, she poured her life’s heart and soul into being the family anchor and was always selflessly there for her children and entire family at large.
The family will receive friends for visitation at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
