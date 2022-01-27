Barbara B. Shira

Barbara Baker Shira passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Bobbie, as she was known to family and friends, was born in Pinehurst to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edward Baker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harold “Happy” Baker; and husband, Chet Shira.
She is survived by her brother, Chuck Baker (Vinnie); and her first husband, Ron Bezouska; children, Julie Watson (Rick), Charlie Bezouska (Christy), Richard Bezouska (Tina), and Bo Bezouska (Tricia); stepchildren, Kevin Shira (Judy) and Kim Eickloff (Leo). She had 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was an active member of the Federation of Women’s Club, The Ohio State University Alumni Association, and was a big “Buckeye” fan. She was a member of her childhood church, the First Baptist of Southern Pines. She was active in numerous church activities. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed visiting many countries.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to her church’s music programs.
Powell Funeral Home is serving the Shira family.
