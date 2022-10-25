Barbara A. Roach

Barbara Ann Roach, 94, a resident of the Belle Meade retirement community, Southern Pines, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Born on Jan. 19, 1928, in Hagerstown, Md., she was the first of three daughters of Alfred and Edna Kanaga. She graduated from Hagerstown High School class of 1946, and then attended The Ringling Art School in Sarasota, Fla.
Barbara married Dr. Robert W. Ard of Hagerstown, Md., in 1951 and moved to Hawaii, where he finished his tour of serving in the U. S. Navy. They eventually relocated back to Hagerstown, Md., and raised their four children until her husband tragically died in a vehicle accident in 1958. Afterwards, Barbara met and then married James W. Roach in 1965, moved to Fairfax, Va., and they had a son of their own. They retired to Oxford, Md., on the eastern shore of Maryland in 1979, until James passed away in 2015 after 50 years of marriage. Her final move was to Southern Pines, in 2019, to be near the majority of her children.
Barbara was passionate and talented in art and music. She earned many certificates of accomplished the top professional levels of lkebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement. Her art graced various institutions throughout Fairfax, Va., and the eastern shore of Maryland. A very accomplished soprano singer throughout her life, she participated in several venues contributing and showcasing her phenomenal voice. She particularly enjoyed singing with the Choral Arts Society of Easton, Md.
Beyond being a loving and dedicated wife, sister, sister-in-law, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, cousin, aunt and friend, who really was Barbara Roach?
Her sheer enjoyment of life was always evident to anyone she met with her radiant smile. Everyone she greeted would exclaim afterwards what a beautiful and elegant lady she was. Her sense of humor was legendary. She was so funny, always selfless, kind and compassionate. She loved and supported her entire family and friends especially when times were tough, and would selflessly express her compassion to all. Above all, she loved to laugh through life. Her favorite place to visit was any beach. Truly the most remarkable lady who will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughters, Cami Pecorak (T.J.), of Pinehurst, Abby Cross
(Kim), of Fair Play, S.C., Amy Lambert (Alex), of Peachtree City, Ga.; her two sons, Rob Ard (fiance Holly), of San Diego, Calif., Whit Roach (Chantale), of Oxford, Md.; her stepson, Jimmy Roach (Liz), of Salt Lake City, Utah. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many, many loving nephews, nieces and other family and friends she cared for dearly.
The family also wishes to recognize and thank all the caregivers that were so involved and caring of Barbara during the last years of her incredible and wonderful life.
A celebration of life for Barbara will be held sometime in late spring of next year in Oxford, Md.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local PBS station. She loved “Antiques Roadshow” and all the various special musical presentations.
