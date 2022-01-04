Barbara A. Barnes

Barbara Ann Barlow Barnes, 94, of Southern Pines, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond H. Barnes; three children, Craig M. Barnes (Joy), Paul F. Barnes (Sharon), and Christine B. Boran. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Annette, Walter, Peter and Paul; and five great-grandchildren with the sixth due in February. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Homer M. Barlow Jr., and Robert Barlow Sr.
Barbara was born to Homer M. Barlow Sr. and Evangeline F. (Effie) Barlow. She attended the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana, where she majored in home economics and was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She met her future husband, Raymond, a student there, in 1946. They were married in 1948.
She and her husband, Ray, later moved to Clarendon Hills, Ill., a western suburb of Chicago, in 1950, where they lived for 38 years. As the mother of three children, Craig, Paul and Christine, she devoted herself to rearing them for their adulthood. She was a member of Union Church of Hinsdale, Ill., for 22 years, and a member of Christ Church of Oak Brook, Ill., for 18 years, serving as a deaconess and secretary of the Women’s Bible study group. She was a Campfire Girl leader for several years. She and her husband were founding members of Salt Creek Swim and Tennis Club in Hinsdale, Ill.
After she and Ray retired in 1988, they moved to Seven Lakes West, where they built a house on Lake Auman and continued to enjoy tennis at the Beacon Ridge Country Club. In 1989, they became members of the Village Chapel in Pinehurst, where she was chairman of recruiting greeters for the 11 o’clock service for eight years before having to give it up in 2020, due to illness in the family. In 1994, she became an active volunteer at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in public relations and toymakers, and continued volunteering there for 26 years.
She and her husband moved to Penick Village in Southern Pines, in 2008, where she created five Penick Village scrapbooks for years 2008-2010, which are now in the library of the Village House.
She was an avid sports fan, tennis player, skier and a dog lover, having trained and groomed two Old English Sheepdogs (named Mopsy and Shakespeare) and a Peke-a-Poo (named Barnaby).
She was a devoted wife while maintaining a warm and loving home for her family, relished motherhood, was an excellent seamstress, home decorator, great cook and baker and gardener. She maintained many wonderful longtime friends throughout her lifetime. She will be missed by so many who knew and loved her.
Interment will be private. A memorial service is pending to take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to any of the following: The Village Chapel, Pinehurst; the Penick Village Foundation, Southern Pines; or FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, Pinehurst.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
