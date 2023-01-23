Azalea “Blossom” Brooks Autry, 82, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23, at Pinebluff Cemetery, with Rev. Cory Procter officiating.
Azalea, or “Blossom” as she was known by many, was a lifetime member of the Ives Memorial Baptist Church in Pinebluff, where she was very active, especially in the music ministry. She retired from a long career as a medical secretary from the Pinehurst Surgical Clinic having served since 1982.
She was preceded death by her husband, J.D. Autry; her parents, Preston and Doris Brooks; her sister, Hazel Pridgen; and a daughter, Sherry Autry.
She is survived by a daughter, Angela Reiter and her husband, David, of West End; a granddaughter, Ashley Rieter; a brother, Paul Brooks, of Pinebluff; nieces and nephews, Melanie Pridgen, Andrea Lang and husband, Kevin, Cletus Fred Pridgen Jr. and wife, Robin, Chris Brooks and wife, Donna, and Tammy Bryant. She is also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice House, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
