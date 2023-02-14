Audrey Mae Jeffers Pitts, 99, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Born in Akron, Ohio, on Sept. 20, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Charles Sterlie Jeffers and Essie A. Tozer Jeffers. Audrey graduated Akron East High School, class of 1941, and began to work in the U.S. Weather Bureau. at the Akron–Canton Airport, as a weather observer. She worked there until 1952, and the birth of her first child.
In the 1960’s she was heavily involved in advocating for her disabled son’s education. Audrey continued her own education at Cuyahoga Community College, and later Cleveland State University in 1973, with a B.A. in sociology and social services. Audrey worked from 1975 – 1977 at the Methodist Church’s Downtown Project for Older Persons, where she was the activities director. Audrey was a deeply religious woman who volunteered extensively at the Grace Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Strongsville, Ohio. She worked for Cuyahoga County as a social worker, where she assisted in foster family placements and adoption services until she retired in the early 1990’s. Audrey moved to Pinehurst in 2000, and settled in Village Acres to be closer to her family.
Audrey was the wife of the late Delwin G. Pitts. She was the mother of Jeffrey Charles Pitts, Pamela Bander (husband, Steven) and Keren Atkinson. She was the grandmother of Matthew Bander (wife, Laura) and Chelsea Brooks Atkinson. She was the sister of the late Anita Jeffers, Dale Jeffers and Arlene Jeffers Davis.
A celebration of her life will be held Friday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Sandhills Christian and Missionary Alliance in Pinehurst; or to Monarch in Albemarle, an organization that works with individuals developmental and intellectual disabilities.
