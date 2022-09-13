Arvilla M. Sheron

Arvilla Miller Sheron passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst. Arvilla was preceded in death by the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Sheron, on Dec. 27, 2019, who she shared 61 wonderful years of marriage with. There are no siblings or children, but two precious, spoiled cats survive her.
Arvilla was born and raised in Akron, Ohio. She was the daughter of Frederick Miller and Kathryn Blank Miller. She attended Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, majoring in business administration, and fell in love with Richard. Richard's career moved them to St Louis, Miss., where Arvilla enrolled in Washington University. She earned a bachelor’s of science, and a master's degree with majors in psychology. Arvilla then taught college courses, where many students benefited from her deep expertise and passionate work in many school systems.
Richard and Arvilla moved to California, where Arvilla decided on a major career change, and became a very successful realtor. Arvilla first worked with Tara Ville Real Estate and then Prudential Real Estate.
When Richard retired, he and Arvilla moved to Pinehurst joining Pinewild Country Club. She and Dick enjoyed many years of golf, bridge and traveling together. After the first year, Arvilla engaged her love of selling real estate and joined Realty World, where she became a top producer. After Richard passed, Arvilla joined her close friend Eddie Thompson with his company, Pinehurst Native Realty. They were partners and made a great team.
Arvilla had many beautiful attributes that will remain in our hearts and minds for years to come. She was a dedicated friend to those she loved, always offered a willing hand, mastered the game of bridge, loved her church and gave generously of her time to her neighbors and others.
We will honor Arvilla's life at a funeral Mass at 12 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Pinehurst, followed by burial next to Richard at Pinelawn Cemetery, in Southern Pines. A reception will be held at her home in Pinewild after the burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Foundation of First Health, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, North Carolina 28374.
