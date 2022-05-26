Arthur S. Frye Sr.

Arthur Stanley Frye Sr., 70, of Vass, transitioned into eternal rest Friday, May 20, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Arthur Frye was born in Moore County, on Dec. 15, 1951, to the late Alexander Frye and Margaret Frye Roberts.
Arthur was educated within the Moore County School System, marking history as a 1970 graduate of the first integrated class at Union Pines High School.
Arthur was preceded in death by his father; and his identical twin brother, Arnold Frye.
He leaves to cherish precious memories his loving wife of 46 years, Patricia "Pat" Frye; three sons, Stanley (Misty), Alan and Steven; one daughter, Monique Johnson; his mother, Margaret Frye Roberts; one sister, Margaret Frye Peterson; two brothers, James Faulk (Jean) and Thomas Frye (Mary); one aunt, Katherine Stubbs; three sisters-in-law, Marlene Frye, Kathy Wall and Phyllis Little; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
A public viewing will be held Friday, May 27, 12 to 7 p.m., at Knotts Funeral Home, 719 Wall St., Sanford, NC 27330.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 28, at 1 p.m., at Union Pines High School, 1981 Union Church Road, Cameron, NC 28326.
Burial follows on Saturday, May 28, at Fryes Chapel Community Cemetery, Vass.
