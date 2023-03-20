Arthur R. Barber Jr.

Arthur “Artie” Ross Barber Jr., born Feb. 8, 1965, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Artie was known for his love of life, most often expressed through laughter, loyalty and even mischief. Artie’s heart was influenced by his mother, Charity, and his father, Arthur. Their kindness and compassion were reflected through him in the way he took care of his brother, Terry, the special bonds he maintained with his friends, and in his adoration for his son, Noah, Artie’s pride and joy.
Artie was a friend to all, possessing the unique gift of making others laugh and be happy. His relentless pranks and joking around were trademarks to help us realize we could poke fun at ourselves and love one another in countless ways. He was passionate about serving others, most often without their knowledge. He would pay for others’ meals or deliver groceries to their doors, and no one would know it was him.
A lifelong resident of Carthage and a graduate of Union Pines High School and Appalachian State University, Artie fulfilled his goal to follow in his dad’s footsteps of working in fire prevention, eventually serving as a fire marshal inspector for Chatham County until his retirement. He was also elected and served on the Carthage town council, as well as several other volunteer positions. His impacts on family, friends, and his community will be missed, but always remembered with a smile.
Proverbs 3:27-28 is illustrative of Artie: “Whenever you possibly can, do good to those who need it. Never tell your neighbors to wait until tomorrow if you can help them now.” We’ll miss you, Bud. Thank you for the memories!
Artie was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Ross Barber and Charity Troxler Barber. He is survived by his son, Noah Ross Barber; brother, Terry Michael Barber; as well as several cousins, aunts and uncles.
A visitation will be held Sunday, March 19, at 1 p.m., at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1838 Bethlehem Church Road, Carthage, followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m.
Interment will follow at Cross Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or Carthage Fire and Rescue, 4396 U.S. 15-501, Carthage, NC 28327.
Services entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.