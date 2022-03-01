Arthur D. Baker, of Raeford, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at home, with his family by his side. He was 81 years old.
Mr. Baker was born on August 13, 1940, to the late James Henry and Mattie Gibson Baker. He is preceded in death by his brothers Roy, Neil, Jack, Jasper, Murray and James Baker; and sisters, Hazel Baker and Mae Baker Hinton.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Jackson Baker, of 52 years, of the home; three daughters, Kristie Baker Shepherd (Scott), of Pinehurst, Renee' Baker Carpenter (Marty), of Raeford, Nicole Baker Sutton (Eric), of Pinebluff; six grandchildren, Amelia Craven Morton (Nate), of Southern Pines, Kaitlyn Craven Oyler (Nick), of Vass, Lyla Craven, of Pinehurst, Jaxon Carpenter, of Raeford, and Rhys and Reagan Sutton, of Pinebluff; one great-grandchild, Beckett Morton, of Southern Pines, and a friend, John Craven IV, of Southern Pines; one sister, Carolyn Baker English, of Raeford; and his beloved dog, Sofia. He was an uncle to 30 nieces and nephews, and a host of great-grand nieces and great-grand nephews.
He worked at JP Stevens/ Gulistan Carpet in Aberdeen for 25 years in management. He was a faithful member at Community United Methodist Church, at Five Points in Raeford. He held many offices in leadership and was church treasurer for over 20 years.
He was the youngest of 10 children in his family. He served in the U.S. Army as a military police stationed in Germany. He loved his Lord and Savior, family, enjoyed gardening and the love of growing flowers. He met his Alzheimer’s disease with humbleness and unwavering faith of God.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 5, at Crumpler Funeral Home, 131 Harris Ave., Raeford.
Funeral services follow at 2 p.m. in the Crumpler Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Ronnie Nicholas and Mike Walters officiating. Burial will be in the Community United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2999 Calloway Road, Raeford, with full military honors.
Mr. Baker was under the care of First Health Hospice, of Pinehurst. Thank you to all the staff, doctors, and nurses and a special CNA Roselia Davis. She became a member of our family with her compassion and caring heart. She was always ready to lend a helping hand. She brought so much joy and laughter into the Bakers home.
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com.
