Arlyle C. Jannuzzo, 93, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Arlyle was born Dec. 11, 1928, in Detroit, to the late Eldon and Alice Wolcott.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 7:52 pm
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Don Wolcott; her first husband, Wyman Cole; and her second husband, Anthony Jannuzzo.
She is survived by many relatives and friends whose loving support allowed her to remain in her home during her last years.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to an animal charity or rescue of your choice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
