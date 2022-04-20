Arlene P. Hrabovecky, 75, of Pinehurst, a Massachusetts native, died peacefully at her home on Monday, April 18, 2022, after a long illness. She was surrounded by her loving husband of 38 years, Joseph Hrabovecky, and family.
She was born in Chelsea, Mass., on June 10, 1946. She was the oldest daughter of the late Vincent and Bernadette (Trigilio) Paratore. Arlene received her medical associate degree from Lasell College and obtained her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northeastern University.
Arlene was employed as a facilities manager at Honeywell for 28 years, before retiring to her dream home in Pinehurst. She began a career as a commercial real estate broker, for 20 years, earning the Bronze Circle of Distinction Award. She was a member of the North Carolina Real Estate Association.
Arlene enjoyed traveling and was blessed to visit many countries including Ireland, Italy, Alaska, Scotland, Germany, Sweden, Spain and the Baltic countries.
She and Joe immensely enjoyed the cruise life. As a couple they also enjoyed many major golf events such as the Masters, Ryder Cup, Players Championship as well as the American Century Golf Tournament, where they shared many laughs and memories with friends in Lake Tahoe. Arlene liked to ski and visited many casinos over the years.
Arlene was a tiny, gracious woman with quiet strength and a loving heart. She mostly adored visits from family, friends, dining at Vito’s and enjoying a hard-earned but beautiful life.
Besides her beloved husband, Arlene is survived by her sister, Dr. Jean Paratore, from Carbondale, Ill.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Arlene’s life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.