Archie T. Oldham

Archie Thomas “Tommie” Oldham, 89, of Glendon, died peacefully at his home Sunday, May 22, 2022.
A native of Moore County, he was a son of the late Henry B. and Bessie Maness Oldham. Tommie worked for 40 years in the textile industry with Collins and Aikman, in Siler City. He was a lifelong member of Cool Springs United Methodist Church, and has served the church in many capacities over his lifetime.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Walter Oldham, Harvey Oldham and Russell Oldham; sister, Wilsie Dalton; sister-in-law, Ruth Oldham.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Faye Wallace Oldham; daughter, Tammy Oldham Mooney and husband, Matt, of West End; brother, Charlie Oldham, of Bear Creek; grandson, Lyle Barnett and wife, Melissa, of Gastonia, with one great-grandchild one the way; granddaughter; Lindsey Barnett, of Asheboro; sisters-in-law, Chris Oldham and Janice Oldham; brother-in-law, Jim Dalton.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, at Cool Springs United Methodist Church, conducted by the Rev. William Cashion. The body will lie in repose beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Oldham family.
