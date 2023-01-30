Anthony M. Maerten

Anthony “Judo” Michael Maerten, 35, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Charlotte.
He was born on Jan. 5, 1988, in Eschenbach, Germany. Anthony was the son of Eric and Dawn Maerten, brother of Christian Maerten, and father of Summer Marie Maerten. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke with a Bachelor of Science in mass communication and a minor in media integration. After college, Anthony worked for a broadcasting station in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He then went on to join the U.S. Army and served honorably for four years with overseas service as well. After his term in the Army, Anthony continued his education and became a licensed welder in Charlotte.
“Judo” lived an exciting, fun-filled life; he enjoyed adventure from a young age, earning the rank of Eagle Scout, participating in church youth activities, a champion high-school varsity wrestler, a black belt Judo practitioner competing at the international level, swimming instructor, and riding his motorcycles with friends. He loved his family and spending time with his daughter, Summer Marie; together attending church, enjoying boating, fishing, reading, painting, music and many other activities together.
Anthony was preceded in death by grandfather, John R. Puleski, who was also a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his parents, Eric Maerten, (Sgt. Maj., U.S. Army, Ret.) and Dawn Maerten (Sgt., U.S. Army); his daughter: Summer Marie Maerten; his younger brother: Christian Maerten; and grandparents, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in many places.
A memorial service with military honors will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Whispering Pines, with Gregory K. Williamson, Chaplain (Colo. U.S. Army Ret.) officiating.
A visitation will be held at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, in Carthage, on Friday, Feb. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the memorial service.
The final visitation and memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in North Tonawanda, N.Y., from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed immediately by interment at St. Matthew Cemetery in North Tonawanda, N.Y., with Rev. Ernest Green III, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donate to the memorial scholarship fund for Anthony’s daughter, Summer, via this link gofund.me/17462477.
Gifts may also be sent to Summer Maerten, P.O. Box 203, Cameron, NC 28326
