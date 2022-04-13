Anthony J. Bonville

On Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, Anthony “Tony” Jung Bonville, a U.S. Department of State foreign service officer, passed away in New York City. At the time, he was assigned as a diplomat with the United States Mission to the United Nations.
Tony Bonville graduated from The Citadel-The Military College of South Carolina, and the University of Texas-Austin, with two master degrees and his Ph.D. ABD.
Born in the Republic of Korea on Dec. 23, 1969, to Kumja Jung, he was adopted at eight years old by George and Marylyn Bonville. Tony lived his formative years in Fayetteville, where he excelled in academics, debate and soccer. He was universally loved and respected.
After graduating from The Citadel, Tony returned to South Korea where he taught English, traveled extensively and met his wife, Amanda No. He then returned to the United States and attended the Lyndon Baines Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas.
Upon graduation and successfully passing the Foreign Service Exam, Tony was selected as a foreign service officer for the United States Department of State, where he quickly captured the attention of senior diplomats who selected him for several important diplomatic assignments. In every assignment, he brought his passion for excellence, a creative conflict resolution spirit and principled leadership. He first served as the political-military counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, Korea. Later, he was assigned to the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong caring for various U.S. political and commercial aspects in a sensitive and important time before the end of freedom for the local inhabitants.
Following this assignment, he was stationed to Washington, D.C. for Pashtu language training, one of the five languages with which he was credited with competency, and preparation for a critical assignment to Afghanistan with the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. During this dangerous one-year assignment, he was responsible for the Afghan Presidential portfolio where he reported regularly to the National Security Council. As a result of the importance of his work and accomplishments, he was asked to extend and offered numerous important assignments.
After serving two years in Afghanistan, Tony chose a sought-after assignment to the U.S. Mission to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris, France, an international organization devoted to improving the global economy and promoting world trade. This assignment required extraordinary effort because of the challenges of performing the mission during the COVID-19 pandemic. This successful tour was followed by an important and rewarding posting to the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, where he unexpectedly succumbed to the cancer which he had defeated 22 years earlier.
How does one distill a life well-lived? Tony loved traveling to distant lands, a rational political debate, his Korean roots, and a sumptuous Western or Asian gourmet meal with sweet endings. Above all, Tony was passionate about his friends and family. He always offered insightful counsel and assistance. So many have shared stories in the past months of the myriad ways Tony touched their lives, gave sound advice, or helped them navigate a difficult situation.
Scholar, diplomat and advocate for peace and the down-trodden in this world, Tony was charismatic, brilliant, magnanimous, caring and wise. He touched many in countless ways, whether providing mentoring, demanding excellence, resolving conflicts between foreign national actors or enjoying wondrous adventures around the globe. Those who loved him and whose lives were profoundly affected by him will miss him dearly.
Tony is survived by his beloved wife, Amanda; his devoted birth mother, Kumja Jung; his loving and protective sister, Donna Sangvic (Roger); his adoptive parents, George and Marylyn Bonville; his siblings by adoption, Robert G. Bonville (Crystal), Kenneth Bonville (Susan) and Mary Lynn McArdle (Richard); and many nieces and nephews with whom he was close. May Tony Rest in Peace knowing how much he is missed and loved.
The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for the repose of the soul of Anthony Jung Bonville on Sunday, May 1, at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, in Pinehurst, at the regular 10:45 a.m. service.
