Anne M. Andrews

Anne Marie Durante Andrews, 71, of Pinehurst, died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Anne was born in Pinehurst, on April 27, 1951, to the late Elsa and Donald Durante.
Anne was married to the late Carl Arthur Andrews. Her son, Aaron Andrews, also preceded her in death.
Anne is survived by four children, to whom she dedicated her life, Andy, Tara, Lauren and Scott; and five grandchildren, Zachary, Andrew, Michael, Carl and Gabriel.
Anne or Annie, as she was called, never met a stranger. Her home was an open door for anyone in need whether or not they needed a place to stay, a cup of coffee, some friendly advice or just a dose of her spontaneous wit and sense of humor. Her compassionate heart was known to anyone who knew her.
As an animal lover, Annie extended her hospitality to God’s creatures with just as much mercy and compassion. Jesus said, “Blessed are the merciful for they will be shown mercy.” We can surely say Annie Marie Andrews will be blessed and shown mercy.
A memorial Mass service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital; or Samaritan's Colony, in Rockingham.
Blessed are those who mourn for they will be comforted.
Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
