Anna Marie Hamlin Campbell, 89, of Aberdeen, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at FirstHealthMoore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Mrs. Campbell was a retired educator and she was a member of Mt. Lebanon Church Of God in Aberdeen.
She is survived by her children, Richard Campbell (Deborah), Kenneth Campbell (Audrey), Sharon Murphy (Paul), and David Campbell; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.
A walk-through viewing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 5 to 6 p.m., at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. Face masks and social distancing are required for this indoor event.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m., Berkley Community Cemetery, 498 Glasgow Street (right off U.S. 15-501), Aberdeen.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Services provided by Simon Funeral Home, Southern Pines.
