Anna Louise Hunsicker Snyder, 94, of Pinehurst, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Anna was born Dec. 19, 1927, in Allentown, Pa., to the late Preston Hunsicker and Carrie Rahn Hunsicker. She was a retired educator having taught many years of elementary music education and also taught piano for many years.
She and her husband retired to Pinehurst where they have been long time residents. Anna was an active bridge player, a member of the Linden Garden Club and also the local book club.
Anna is survived by her husband of 60 years, James A. Snyder, of Pinehurst; a daughter, Karen Rippon and her husband, Jeffrey, of Bradenton, Fla.; and two sons, Jonathan Snyder, of Pinehurst, and William Snyder and his wife, Holly, of Greer, S.C. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Heather Snyder, of Greenville, S.C. and George Snyder, of Alpharetta, Ga.
Services will be held privately by the family at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
