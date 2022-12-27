Anna B. Campbell

Anna Belle Blue Campbell died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at the age of 100.
Anna Belle was born in Jackson Springs, to Lonnie and Flossie Thomas Blue, on Oct.
18, 1922. She graduated from West End High School and two years later married her high school sweetheart, Clinton Campbell.
They moved to Hampton, Va., where Clinton was doing defense work. After he joined the Navy, she followed him around to Boston, Newport, R.I. and San Rafael, Calif. After his discharge, they settled down in Carthage and raised their two children.
She assisted her husband in his business as a bookkeeper for several years, later working for the Carolina Bank as head teller.
She and Clinton loved gardening and working in the yard, proudly achieving the town's Home of the Month award several times. They were members of a western square dance group for 35 years and also enjoyed traveling. They were married just shy of 70 years until Clinton's death.
She was always active in her church and community as well as the local schools. She volunteered to help fundraise for so many causes, including Red Cross, cerebral palsy, cancer fund, polio, heart fund and the Carthage Beautification Committee. She was awarded Moore County’s Cub Scout Den Mother of the Year, and also served on the Brownie scout committee.
A lifelong Presbyterian, she belonged to the First Presbyterian Church of Carthage, where she served as deacon and elder. She taught the primary class in Sunday School for 12 years and served on many church committees over the years. She was also District Chairman and held several other positions at the Presbyterial level. She was presented the Life Membership of Presbyterian Women of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) in 1993. She always welcomed newcomers to the church and made fast friends easily. In her later years, the younger members were eager to provide assistance in the form of meals and visits as a testament to her years of service and she so appreciated the kindness offered.
In addition to her parents, Anna Belle is preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Campbell; sisters: Dorothy McDonald, Ruth Blue, Mildred Gesford and Lucille Blue; brothers: Knox Blue, John Calvin Blue, Thomas Harold Blue, Albert Blue and Monroe Blue.
She is survived by her son, Michael Campbell; and her daughter, Cathy Campbell; grandchildren, Gary Campbell and Katie Campbell Lucas (Justin); great-granddaughters, Brynlee Sims and Zoey Lucas; sister-in-law, Jean Campbell Williams; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at First Presbyterian Church of Carthage, in the Family Life Center, from 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Carthage, at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 29, conducted by the Rev. Rick Martindale. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be a reception in the church's Family Life Center afterward.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Presbyterian Women, First Presbyterian Church of Carthage, P.O. Box 397, Carthage, NC 28327.
Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Campbell family.
