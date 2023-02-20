Ann B. McCutcheon

Ann Bailey Flythe McCutcheon, born June 28, 1930, peacefully completed her earthly journey on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Medora Bailey and Cary Page Flythe; her husband of 51 years, Joseph Baker McCutcheon Sr.; her son, Cary Page McCutcheon; and her loving canine companion, Maggie May.
She is survived by her son, Joseph Baker McCutcheon Jr. (Vivian); her sister, Susan Flythe Siddons (Earl); four grandchildren, Joseph Baker McCutcheon III (Carolyn), Medora Anne McCutcheon (Brent Judd), Nicholas Andrew McCutcheon (Julianna) and Jaime Condrey Tharpe (Ray); and great-grandson, Gavin Ryan Powell. Ann's loving companions over the past 6 years include Mary Booker, Latasha Shaw, Aisha Abrams and Yamilee Joseph.
Ann was raised in Emporia, Va., where she attended Emporia High School. She went on to graduate from the University of Mary Washington with a B.A. in psychology and received her master’ degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in counseling.
Ann and Joe began their married life in Ashland, Va., where Ann started her career in academic records at Randolph Macon College. She continued her work in the academic setting as registrar of Sandhills Community College, in Pinehurst. She later served as director of admissions at the VCU School of Nursing and director of academic records for the VCU Monroe Campus.
Ann will always be remembered for her love of travel, gardening and cooking. She enjoyed acting in community theatre in Pinehurst, and entertaining family and friends wherever they lived.
In retirement, Ann and Joe lived at Bald Head Island, Southern Shores and, finally, Richmond, Va., where she became involved with the Jamestowne Society and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed her final years living at Brandermill Woods. Mama Tried.
A memorial service for Ann will be held at Brandermill Woods on Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's honor to the University of Mary Washington.
