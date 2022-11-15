Angus E. Chisholm was born Sept. 28, 1926, in Rowland. He sadly passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
He graduated from Maxton High School in 1944, and joined the U. S. Navy. Mr. Chisholm served as a gunner on a destroyer in the Atlantic and European Theater in World War II. He studied Architecture at N. C. State University and later received a MBA from Wake Forest University. He also obtained a degree in history from Coastal Carolina.
Mr. Chisholm worked for J. P. Phifer Construction Company for eight years before starting his own business, Chisholm Construction Company in 1962. He was both owner and CEO until he sold the business in 1989. During that time he was a member of the Associated General Contractors of America and a licensed real estate broker.
Mr. Chisholm held many civic and social positions which included serving on the city council, as well as acting as chairperson of the City Planning Commission, an office he held for 14 years. He served as the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Community Theater, Richmond Pines Country Club, Cotillion Club, German Club and the Rockingham Rotary Club. He also served on the hospital board, library board and Southern National Bank board. He was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rockingham, where he served as an elder and a Sunday school teacher.
Mr. Chisholm was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Dorothy King Chisholm, who passed away in 1987; his wife, Barbara Cheek Chisholm, who passed away in 2010; and his beloved friend, Alice Moehler Warick, who passed away in 2022. Mr. Chisholm was also preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Cynthia Chisholm Haug, who died in 2011; and his faithful dog, Princess.
He is survived by his daughters, Diane C. Munns and Suzanne C. Baxley (Danny). He also had four grandchildren, Shannon Thorne, Brandon Baxley, Tanya Haug and Jay Robinson; plus four great-grandchildren and one great–great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at 12 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, with Rev. C.F. McDowell officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 noon, prior the service in the church fellowship hall. A private family graveside service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dorothy King Chisholm Memorial Scholarship or Alice Tyson Moehler Scholarship at Richmond County Community College; Richmond County Hospice Inc.; or First Presbyterian Church in Rockingham.
