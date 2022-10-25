Angell Hunter Kincaid Crisp, 96, formerly of Southern Pines, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
A native of Burk County, Angell was the daughter of the late James Sylvester Kincaid and Eleanor Jaynes Kincaid, of Morganton.
She was married to the late Albert Fellers Crisp on May 8, 1949, at Shiloh Presbyterian Church, in Grover. She and Albert were married for 60 years before his death in 2009.
She and Al lived on Mineral Springs Road, in Charlotte, for about 30 years before moving to Foxfire Village in 1997. After Albert’s death, Angell lived at Gracious Living Retirement Home and Elmcroft Assisted Living. In July of this year, Angell moved to Twelve Oaks Assisted Living, in Mt. Airy, to be near her son, Stan.
In addition to her parents and spouse, Angell was preceded in death by siblings Dean Kincaid, Harry Kincaid, Marguerite K. Powell, Helen K. Lackey, Jean K. Redman and Kathleen K. Shaw.
Angell is survived by her son, Stanley Albert Crisp (Judy); grandchildren, Connie C. Weaver (Earl) and Matthew B. Crisp (Morgan); great-grandchildren, Raylan Weaver, Bryson Weaver, Trinity Weaver, Addison Crisp; and nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn., Angell began her teaching career in Burke and Cleveland Counties. She retired after 30 years as a first and third grade teacher at Derita Elementary School, in Charlotte Mecklenburg School System.
Angell was a very good seamstress – she made many of her clothes. She and Al enjoyed traveling and dancing. She was a member of McDonalds Chapel Presbyterian Church, in Aberdeen.
Instead of gifting flowers, the family suggests honoring Angell by “paying it forward” with a donation to any of these charities: McDonalds Chapel Presbyterian Church, 1374 Foxfire Road, Aberdeen, NC, 28315; Hospice Care Charity Inc., P.O. Box 1928, Lexington, SC, 29071; or North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612 (Please note in memo that donations go to The Crisp Family Foundation).
The family extends heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff of Twelve Oaks Assisted Living and Medi Home Health Hospice for their compassion and care of Angell.
A graveside service will be held Thursday Oct. 27, at 11 a.m., at McDonalds Chapel Presbyterian Church, 1374 Foxfire Road, Aberdeen. Visitation with the family and a light lunch will follow the service.
Viewing will be at the church prior to the ceremony from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.BolesFuneralHome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
