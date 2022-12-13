Angeline Mason

Angeline (Angela) Mason passed away peacefully at her home, in Pinehurst, on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Angie was born on Sept. 20, 1930, to Mary and Marco Colonna, in Erie, Pa., where she spent all her years until moving to Pinehurst in 1994.
Angie was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Zamaria; brothers, John and Victor Colonna.
Angie graduated from Villa Maria Academy for Girls followed by graduation from Erie School of Cosmetology. Angela spent her young adult years as a hairdresser and co-owner of Sally’s Beauty Shop in Erie, until she married Charles (Terry) Mason in 1954.
Angie was an avid tennis player at Pinehurst Country Club, notching a few USTA titles in her senior years. She was truly blessed to enjoy and embrace life in the village of Pinehurst and its many activities.
Some of Angela’s favorite pastimes included bridge, Bible studies, the Red Hat Society, dinner dances and volunteering at Pinehurst golf tourneys and church events.
Angie is survived by her husband, Terry; three children, Kathy Mason, of Seven Lakes, Terry Mason and wife, Sheila, of Dana Point, Calif., and James Mason and wife, Lisa, of Carnegie, Pa.
Angela had 8 grandchildren, all of whom have been fortunate to spend weeks at “Nena and Grandad’s,” calling Pinehurst their home away from home. She was Aunt Angie to several nieces and nephews. In June 2021, her first great-grandchild was born to Sarah and Kenny Hancock, of Columbus, Ga.
Angela was a woman of Christian faith and works, a selfless and devoted mother and grandmother. Her memory will reside in family and friends as:
“She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at days to come. She speaks with wisdom and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her; “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.” Proverbs 31:25-29
A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father John Forbes officiating.
