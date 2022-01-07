Andris Mergins

Andris “Andy” Mergins, 90, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Pinehurst Nursing and Rehab Center in Pinehurst.
He was born March 11, 1931, in Riga, Latvia, to Anna and Janis Merging. He arrived in the United States at the age of 17, became a U.S. citizen and joined the U.S. Army. He later graduated from Rider University.
He married Joan Durling and the couple celebrated 63 years of marriage. He and Joan lived for many years in New Jersey.
Mr. Mergins worked and retired from Ford Motor Credit company, as a district manager in Michigan and Puerto Rico. Later, he joined Farmers Life Insurance company, as an account manager. He retired to North Carolina, in 1998, where he enjoyed golf and trips to the beach.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; daughter, Sandra Mergins O'Donnell and husband, Jim, of Pinehurst; son Craig Mergins and wife, Catherine, of Hartford, Conn.; and grandchildren, Andrew, Kayleigh, Nicholas and Maya.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Girts.
Andy was a strong quiet man who dearly loved his family.
Private burial arrangements will be held at a later date in Ewing, N.J. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
