Andrew L. Robinson Jr.

Andrew (Andy) L. Robinson Jr., of Lynchburg, Va., Pinehurst, and Morristown, N.J., died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. He was born on Dec. 30, 1928, in Abingdon, Pa.
Andy was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne C. Trotter; and first wife, Helen S. Scott.
He was the loving father of Andrew (Drew) L. Robinson III (Martha), Helen (Robin) S. Cleaves (Al), Craig Matheson (Ann-Marie ), Scott Matheson (Diane). He was the proud grandfather of Clair Schenkel Hanson (Kyle), Tice Schenkel, Colin Matheson, Cam Matheson and Shea Matheson, Roger Cleaves (Brittany), Stuart Cleaves, Stephanie Rey (Danny), Garret and Alanna Cleaves; great-grandfather of Ryan Cleaves and Hardin Hanson. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Andy graduated from the Peddie School in 1947, the University of Virginia in 1951, and the Wharton School of Business (Univ. of Penn) in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War and followed with a long career in banking. His banking career started in 1956 with Morgan Guaranty Trust, in New York, N.Y., to bank president at The First Iron Bank, in Morristown N.J., and Sovran Bank North, in Bethesda, Md., before retiring in 1994.
Andy served on many boards including United Way, Habitat for Humanity and Boys and Girls Club. He was an avid tennis and platform tennis player (paddle), playing tennis for the University of Virginia 1947-51, and competed with success in state, sectional and national events.
He will be missed by family, friends and colleagues.
No services will be held at this time. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, in Lynchburg, Va., is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.