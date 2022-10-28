Andrea L. Bennett-Cain

Andrea Leigh Bennett-Cain, of Seven Lakes West, passed at the First Health Hospice House on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, after an inspiring and courageous battle.
Andrea, a Peachtree City, Ga., native, is the daughter of Gerald and Janet Bennett of Muscle Shoals, Ala. She completed undergraduate studies at Wake Forest University and earned a M.D. from Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Andrea completed her residency at The Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, Ala., before beginning her career as a pediatrician in Thomasville.
“Dr. ABC,” as she was affectionately known, joined Sandhills Pediatrics in 2016.
While at Wake Forest, she met Daniel Cain, her husband of 27 years. Her greatest pride and joy came from being a mother to her two children, a loving wife and a compassionate physician to all her patients. She was an avid runner, water sports fan and enjoyed spending time on Lake Auman with friends and family.
In addition to her parents, Andrea is survived by her husband, Daniel Cain. She was the loving mother to Joseph and Scout Cain. She is also survived by two sisters, Allison Kassells, Adrienne Foley; and brother, Stosh Bennett.
A celebration of a life well lived will be held at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 330 S. May St., Southern Pines, on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.BolesFuneral Home.com.
