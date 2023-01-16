Amy L. Faria
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, Amy Little Faria, of Denton, made her ascent to heaven following a short illness. She was the first child of Larry and Aweilda Hogan Little (later Williams), born on May 5, 1967, in Randolph County.
Amy L. Faria
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, Amy Little Faria, of Denton, made her ascent to heaven following a short illness. She was the first child of Larry and Aweilda Hogan Little (later Williams), born on May 5, 1967, in Randolph County.
Amy lived life with an intensity that few experience. She loved deeply and shared her life freely with dear friends and family. In her school years, she played sports with extreme grit. A basketball referee once called a charge against her while yelling, “Coming through like a freight train!” In the mid-‘80s, she could be seen doing 17 back handsprings, finished off with a back flip, while dressed as a one-feather Red Raider at Denton High School’s home games. Not satisfied with simply “riding” her family’s horses, Amy taught herself how to ride upside down with her feet straight up in the air.
After attending Farmer School and graduating from Denton High School in 1985, Amy experienced success at several different occupations including restaurateur, and various roles in the food-service industry. In her mature years, Amy enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading and loving on her family.
She was predeceased by both parents; and her father-in-law, Thomas Faria.
Amy is survived by her husband, Robert Faria, of the home; sons: Will Ward, of Lexington, and Liam Faria, of the home; step-daughters, Victoria Harden (Raymond), of Thomasville, and Kissie Saunders (Eric), of Archdale; granddaughters, Aurora Saunders, of Archdale, and Madison Harden, of Thomasville; grandson: Harrison Ward, of Lexington; mother-in-law, Helen Faria, of Conway, S.C.; siblings, LoriAnn Little Owen (Ben III), of Seagrove, and Larry Little Jr. (Stephanie), of Asheboro; 16 nieces and nephews; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Her dearest friends were truly family to her, including honorary son, Christopher Jacobs, who had lovingly “adopted” Amy as his honorary mother; andEvelyn Ward, of Denton, who was “another mother” to Amy. Those two have nurtured one another for more than more than 35 years.
Plans are underway for a celebration of Amy’s life later this spring. Please contact a family member if you’d like to be included.
In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts in memory of Amy for the “Liam Faria Fund” for educational expenses may be mailed to 110 Ben’s Place, Seagrove, NC 27341, payable to Lori Ann Little Owen. Questions may be emailed to loriann@benowenpottery.com.
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.
Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.