Amanda Rose Maynor Dunn, 76, of Beauty Road, West End, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Born in Montgomery County on Nov. 6, 1946, she was the daughter of W.C. and Grace Sasser Maynor. She had retired from the textile industry, and was a member of First Baptist Church of West End. She was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Maynor.
Amanda is survived by her husband, Jimmy Dunn, of the home; two sons, Jason Lee Dunn, of Troy, and Jonathan Dunn (Stacy), of New London; daughter, Tracy Dunn Decker (Sean), of Troy; stepdaughter, Melinda Faye Dunn, of Calhoun, Ga.; three sisters, Susan Maness, of Robbins, Carol Mabe, of Troy, and Frances Tilley, of Troy; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, at First Baptist Church, of West End, with Revs. John Box and Sherrell Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in the West End Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service Friday at First Baptist Church of West, and other times at the residence of her daughter, Tracy Decker, 216 Alexander Dr., in Troy.
Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst NC 28374.
Briggs-Candor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
