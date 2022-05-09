Almeta Alston, 74, of Taylortown, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Miss Alston was a U.S. Army veteran.
She is survived by her sisters, Virginia Hostler and Sandra Simmons; significant other, Louis Marsh; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
No public viewing will be held.
The family will be doing a virtual memorial service a later date.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.