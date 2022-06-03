Allison Harmeling

Allison “Suzanne” Harmeling, 38, of Southern Pines, passed away, surrounded by her family, on Monday, May 30, 2022, after a courageous battle from cancer.
She was born May 8, 1984, in Cheraw, S.C., to Michael Kenneth Graham and Sheila Ashburn Graham. Suzanne was a free spirit who loved yoga, hiking and camping at the beach and mountains. She was definitely a “modern day hippie,” who loved nature and everything outdoors. She was an avid animal rescuer, and fostered numerous animals over the years. She was a true friend to many and especially the “6 Amigos,” who were friends since high school and her soul "bestie" sister. A devoted wife, daughter, sister and aunt, Suzanne will be missed by all that knew her.
Suzanne was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Tad Graham; and her maternal grandfather, Charles Ashburn.
She is survived by her loving husband, Adam; mother, Sheila Graham; father, Michael Graham and his wife, Lisa ; sister, Kristi Boob and her husband, Brad, and their children, Bailee, Kallie and Kamryn. She is also survived by her godparents, George amd Ann Garner; mother-in-law, Jennifer Ward; father-in-law, Bernard Joseph Harmeling; brother-in-law, BJ Harmeling (Natalie) and their children, Braden and Lauren; sister-in-law, Emily Magee (Todd) and their children, Zachary and Madelyn; paternal grandmother, Pat Graham; maternal grandmother, Faye Ashburn; uncles, David Graham and Richard Ashburn; step-siblings, Kevin and Tony DePozo and Elizabeth Houston (Ty); also survived by many other family, friends. She was a “dog mom” to Luna and Gryff, and the late Lainey and Carson.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 11, from 4 p.m. to sunset, at River Pines, 2555 Farm Life School Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Suzanne’s name may be made to a local animal rescue group of your choice.
