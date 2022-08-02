Allie O. Patterson

Allie Olene Patterson, 88, of West End, peacefully passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Tara Plantation in Carthage.
A native of Moore County, Olene was born Sept. 26, 1933, the youngest of 12 children to Allie and Bessie Ann Vest. Olene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and her favorite thing of all was being a Grammy to her four great-grandchildren.
She never missed an opportunity to share her love for cooking and baking. Her most requested dish was her famous chicken and dumplings, as well as a fresh baked buttermilk pie or sweet potato pie.
Olene had such a deep love for her family. She would always open her home for large gatherings. She hosted an ice cream social every Memorial Day weekend that everyone would look forward to. Chocolate ice cream was her specialty flavor.
While her family is deeply saddened by this loss, they find comfort that she is reunited with the love of her life, Elliot. Her family is very grateful for all the wonderful years they got to share with her and will continue to honor her memory.
“I’ll see you later, stay sweet now.”
Olene is survived by her children, Dianne Laton (Jerel), of West End, Juanita Patterson (Charlie Shore), of West End; sister, Dot Priest, of Carthage; grandchildren, Cam Laton Woodcock (Glenn) and Kim Laton Smith (James); great-grandchildren, Abbey, Josh, Landon and Allie; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Priest Hill Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Archie Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall after the service.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home will be serving the Patterson family.
