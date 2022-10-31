Allen D. Short Jr.

Allen Dorsey Short Jr., 92, formerly of Rockingham, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at TerraBella Assisted Living in Southern Pines.
Born in Vance County on June 11, 1930, he was the son of the late Allen Dorsey Short Sr. and Lucille Robertson Short. He was a former member of the Rockingham Jaycees and the Raeford Kiwanis Club. He retired from Carolina Power and Light in 1990, after 37 years of service.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He also was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Rockingham, the United Methodist Men and the Ledbetter Men’s Bible Class.
He is survived by one daughter, Allison Short, of Southern Pines; brother, Gene Short, of Henderson; two grandchildren, Matthew Allen Hunsucker, of Southern Pines, and Lori Short Wilson, of Rockingham; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Annie Laurie Tingen Short; and son, Gregory David Short.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Marrow’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 2828 Morgan Road, Henderson, NC 27537, with Pastor Nadine Bobbitt officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall of Marrow’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Anyone wishing to view Mr. Short may do so on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from noon until 5 p.m., at J.M. White Funeral Home.
