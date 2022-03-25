Allan Murdock

Allan Murdock, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 18, 2022.

He was born Aug. 25, 1940, in Hartford, Conn., the son of Helen and Dexter Murdock.

He enjoyed the company of his beloved late wife, Mae Murdock, for 48 years. He lived in Pomona, Calif., for many years until retiring to North Carolina. He worked in construction most of his life, and had many varied interests and hobbies including gardening, reading, eating healthy, homeopathy, Chi Quong, meditation and hunting in the mountains. He was bright, welcoming and friendly spirited. Allan was a member of the Masons.

He leaves his brothers, George Murdock and his wife, Patrice, of High Springs, Fla., and Paul Murdock, of Youngsville; his children, Jeffrey Murdock, of West Haven, Conn., Deanna Ouellette and her partner, David Ravalese, of South Windsor, Conn., and John Murdock, of East Hartford, Conn. He also leaves a niece, Lori Theriault and her husband, Paul, of Middletown, R.I.; nephews, Glenn Murdock and his wife, Nancy, of Westerly, R.I., Shawn Murdock and his wife, Kim, of Wakefield, R.I.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

We welcome friends to join us for a service celebrating his life Saturday, April 2, at 11 a.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 West Pennsylvania Ave., in Southern Pines.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

